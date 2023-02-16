Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 28.22. However, the company has experienced a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OHI is $29.42, which is $1.46 above the current price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on February 16, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) Stock

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen a 0.61% increase in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a -11.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +56.66. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.