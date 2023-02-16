Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 224.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is $248.24, which is $19.96 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 410.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on February 16, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock

In the past week, ADP stock has gone up by 1.73%, with a monthly decline of -3.77% and a quarterly plunge of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $223 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $224. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.89. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Weinstein Donald, who sale 5,075 shares at the price of $245.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Weinstein Donald now owns 32,950 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $1,243,375 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 37,594 shares at $241.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,481 shares at $9,071,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.87. Equity return is now at value 96.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.