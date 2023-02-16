National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 52.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Emerson Bids to Buy National Instruments for Nearly $7 Billion

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NATI is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NATI is $54.83, which is $2.41 above the current price. The public float for NATI is 129.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NATI on February 16, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

National Instruments Corporation’s (NATI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) has seen a -1.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month and a 28.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for NATI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for NATI stock, with a simple moving average of 34.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NATI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NATI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NATI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $55 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NATI reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NATI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NATI, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

NATI Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.83%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NATI fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.65. In addition, National Instruments Corporation saw 42.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NATI starting from Starkloff Eric Howard, who sale 14,963 shares at the price of $53.95 back on Feb 01. After this action, Starkloff Eric Howard now owns 320,838 shares of National Instruments Corporation, valued at $807,202 using the latest closing price.

Starkloff Eric Howard, the President & CEO of National Instruments Corporation, sale 35,896 shares at $54.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Starkloff Eric Howard is holding 335,801 shares at $1,947,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+66.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Instruments Corporation stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.