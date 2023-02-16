MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 34.64. However, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is above average at 9.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.

The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPLX on February 16, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

MPLX LP’s (MPLX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a 2.22% gain in the past month, and a 4.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for MPLX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $36 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $33.50. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MPLX, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.60. In addition, MPLX LP saw 6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 80,212 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 8.90 for asset returns.