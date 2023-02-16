Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM)’s stock price has increased by 7.47 compared to its previous closing price of 356.20. however, the company has experienced a 7.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Martin Marietta Is a Stock for All Seasons

The price-to-earnings ratio for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is above average at 29.01x. The 36-month beta value for MLM is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MLM is $413.44, which is $20.8 above than the current price. The public float for MLM is 61.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of MLM on February 16, 2023 was 337.47K shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Stock Experiences 8.41% Monthly Change

In the past week, MLM stock has gone up by 7.47%, with a monthly gain of 8.41% and a quarterly surge of 8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.28% for MLM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLM reach a price target of $350, previously predicting the price at $375. The rating they have provided for MLM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MLM, setting the target price at $399 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MLM Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $355.09. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from COLE SUE W, who sale 1,685 shares at the price of $355.61 back on Nov 18. After this action, COLE SUE W now owns 21,155 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $599,196 using the latest closing price.

Mohr John P, the SVP – CIO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 0 shares at $321.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Mohr John P is holding 14,826 shares at $144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.09 for the present operating margin

+24.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +12.96. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.