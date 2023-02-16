Make Informed Decisions with Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Updates

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has increased by 7.81 compared to its previous closing price of 24.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Caleres Inc. (CAL) by analysts is $33.75, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 33.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.65% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CAL was 697.97K shares.

The stock of Caleres Inc. (CAL) has gone up by 8.51% for the week, with a 16.38% rise in the past month and a 0.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.08% for CAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.09% for CAL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $28 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAL reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to CAL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

CAL Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.87. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw 19.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from SULLIVAN DIANE M, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Feb 06. After this action, SULLIVAN DIANE M now owns 111,516 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $39,293 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc., sale 12,275 shares at $26.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 113,016 shares at $328,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+43.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc. stands at +4.75. Equity return is now at value 50.70, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.