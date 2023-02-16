Magnite Inc. (MGNI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has increased by 12.27 compared to its previous closing price of 11.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGNI is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGNI is $14.15, which is $0.88 above the current price. The public float for MGNI is 117.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNI on February 16, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Magnite Inc.’s (MGNI) Stock Performance

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a 7.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.54% rise in the past month, and a 25.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.59% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 42.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNI, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +41.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $11.58 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,430,236 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $868,486 using the latest closing price.

Lam Rachel, the Director of Magnite Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lam Rachel is holding 186,763 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.16 for the present operating margin

+42.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.