LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.29. but the company has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXP is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LXP is $11.50, which is $0.15 above the current price. The public float for LXP is 269.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXP on February 16, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Stock Sees a0.53 Increase

LXP’s stock has fallen by -0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.34% and a quarterly rise of 10.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for LXP Industrial Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for LXP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

LXP Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw 13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXP starting from FRARY RICHARD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Jun 13. After this action, FRARY RICHARD now owns 143,606 shares of LXP Industrial Trust, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Arun, the Director of LXP Industrial Trust, purchase 9,600 shares at $10.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Gupta Arun is holding 26,465 shares at $99,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.44 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at +111.09. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.20 for asset returns.