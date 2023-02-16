Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has increased by 8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Foxconn to Invest $170 Million in EV Truck Maker Lordstown Motors

The 36-month beta value for RIDE is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIDE is $1.25, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for RIDE is 179.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.36% of that float. The average trading volume of RIDE on February 16, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

Trading Update: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock Endures 8.85% Monthly Volatility

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.95% rise in the past month, and a -19.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for RIDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.89% for RIDE stock, with a simple moving average of -21.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3030. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -42.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.