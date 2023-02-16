Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has increased by 5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 5.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that EVs Could Jump-Start Li-Cycle’s Stock

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



The average price suggested by analysts for LICY is $8.25, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.43% of that float. The average trading volume for LICY on February 16, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) Stock

LICY’s stock has seen a 4.97% increase for the week, with a 4.61% rise in the past month and a -1.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.17% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LICY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LICY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LICY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LICY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LICY Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.