Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 22.20. However, the company has seen a 3.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/21 that Zoom Video, Five9, Exxon, IBM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is $24.89, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for KRG is 217.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On February 16, 2023, KRG’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

KRG’s stock has risen by 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.52% and a quarterly rise of 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for KRG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KRG, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 12,946 shares at the price of $22.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 778,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $289,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 32,054 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 791,452 shares at $712,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+18.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -21.52. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.