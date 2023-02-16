KB Home (KBH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 37.48. However, the company has seen a -1.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is above average at 4.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $40.83, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 76.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KBH on February 16, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Trading Update: KB Home (KBH) Stock Endures 2.85% Monthly Volatility

KBH stock saw an increase of -1.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.48% and a quarterly increase of 23.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for KB Home (KBH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 18.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $34 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.64. In addition, KB Home saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.