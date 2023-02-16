Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. however, the company has experienced a -5.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for JSPR is 87.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for JSPR on February 16, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

JSPR’s stock has seen a -5.68% decrease for the week, with a -8.64% drop in the past month and a 158.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.90% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for JSPR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

JSPR Trading at 32.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7993. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 261.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who purchase 3,133,333 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jan 27. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,761,891 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,700,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD, the 10% Owner of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that ROCHE HOLDING LTD is holding 4,549,606 shares at $141,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -55.00, with -44.20 for asset returns.