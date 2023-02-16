ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for IBRX is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBRX is $9.00, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.81% of that float. The average trading volume for IBRX on February 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock Faces 7.30% Weekly Volatility

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has seen a -14.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.16% decline in the past month and a -43.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.03% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

IBRX Trading at -29.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -23.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35361.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -37129.55. Equity return is now at value 112.20, with -104.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.