Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has increased by 6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has experienced a -5.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is $16.00, which is $18.71 above the current market price. The public float for IMUX is 36.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.54% of that float. On February 16, 2023, IMUX’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has gone down by -5.36% for the week, with a 37.66% rise in the past month and a 44.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.84% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.40% for IMUX stock, with a simple moving average of -40.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IMUX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at 28.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +41.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1800. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 51.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Neermann Joerg, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Neermann Joerg now owns 100,000 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $59,032 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 53,000 shares at $43,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Equity return is now at value -67.90, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.21.