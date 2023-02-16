Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 30.90. however, the company has experienced a -3.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HUN is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HUN is $31.61, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for HUN on February 16, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) Stock: A -3.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

HUN’s stock has fallen by -3.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.36% and a quarterly rise of 6.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Huntsman Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HUN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

HUN Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.77. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw 11.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +12.36. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.