Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 5.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) by analysts is $7.25, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of HBM was 2.49M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) Stock

HBM’s stock has fallen by -3.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.28% and a quarterly drop of -8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.56% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.