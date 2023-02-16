HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 37.22. however, the company has experienced a 0.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that HSBC’s Top Shareholder Steps Up Pressure for Big Overhaul

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSBC is $44.74, which is $6.49 above the current price. HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of HSBC on February 16, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

HSBC stock saw an increase of 0.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.60% and a quarterly increase of 30.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 18.40% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.82. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +17.36. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.22. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 224.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.22. Total debt to assets is 13.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.