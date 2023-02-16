Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. However, the company has experienced a -25.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.07.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HOTH is 0.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOTH on February 16, 2023 was 888.56K shares.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has seen a -25.29% decrease in the past week, with a -57.59% drop in the past month, and a -36.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.98% for HOTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.80% for HOTH stock, with a simple moving average of -68.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOTH stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HOTH by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for HOTH in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2019.

HOTH Trading at -44.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares sank -53.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOTH fell by -25.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOTH starting from Knie Robb, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Knie Robb now owns 828,259 shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,900 using the latest closing price.

Knie Robb, the CEO and President of Hoth Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Knie Robb is holding 818,259 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOTH

Equity return is now at value -121.00, with -108.10 for asset returns.