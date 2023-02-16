Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has increased by 5.23 compared to its previous closing price of 7.93. However, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 3.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.

The public float for HIMX is 148.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMX on February 16, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

The Volatility of Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) Stock: A 1.03% Ratio for the Week

HIMX’s stock has seen a 1.03% increase for the week, with a 10.68% rise in the past month and a 18.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for Himax Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for HIMX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for HIMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

HIMX Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.