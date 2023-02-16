Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has increased by 3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 9.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is 453.81x, which is above its average ratio.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HLMN is 192.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On February 16, 2023, HLMN’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) Stock: A 1.53% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen a -0.21% decrease in the past week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month, and a 21.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for HLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 32.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Cahill Douglas, who purchase 129,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cahill Douglas now owns 402,628 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $993,945 using the latest closing price.

Kraft Robert O., the CFO and Treasurer of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 65,000 shares at $7.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Kraft Robert O. is holding 225,094 shares at $497,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.