Hasbro Inc. (HAS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 58.11. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAS is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HAS is $72.33, which is $14.62 above the current price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on February 16, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has experienced a -1.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month, and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.20% for HAS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HAS Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.65. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Apr 25. After this action, BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND now owns 16,398 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $219,256 using the latest closing price.

Cocks Christian P, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro Inc., purchase 10,102 shares at $89.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cocks Christian P is holding 65,945 shares at $905,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.64 for the present operating margin

+48.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +6.68. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.