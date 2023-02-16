Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has increased by 9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 9.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is 105.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRFS is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is $13.21, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 256.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On February 16, 2023, GRFS’s average trading volume was 958.48K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 9.87 Increase on Grifols S.A.’s (GRFS) Stock

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has experienced a 5.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.73% rise in the past month, and a 31.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.18% for GRFS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

GRFS Trading at 21.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Grifols S.A. saw 25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.45 for the present operating margin

+36.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols S.A. stands at +3.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48.

Based on Grifols S.A. (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 152.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.47. Total debt to assets is 48.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.