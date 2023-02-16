Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD)’s stock price has decreased by -8.47 compared to its previous closing price of 6.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GLDD is at 0.95.

The average price suggested by analysts for GLDD is $12.33, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for GLDD is 64.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for GLDD on February 16, 2023 was 571.57K shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Stock Experiences -4.05% Monthly Change

GLDD’s stock has seen a -8.88% decrease for the week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month and a -15.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.67% for GLDD stock, with a simple moving average of -35.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2016.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLDD reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GLDD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2016.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLDD, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

GLDD Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw 3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Petterson Lasse, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.65 back on Aug 05. After this action, Petterson Lasse now owns 1,003,630 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $96,540 using the latest closing price.

Simonelli David E, the Chief Operating Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, sale 17,700 shares at $14.12 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Simonelli David E is holding 245,866 shares at $249,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.