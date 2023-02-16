Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has increased by 4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) by analysts is $7.42, which is $5.07 above the current market price. The public float for GOSS is 89.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.19% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GOSS was 5.84M shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock Records -75.82% Quarterly Movement

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has seen a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.33% gain in the past month and a -75.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.65% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of -72.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $3 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GOSS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw 8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Carter Laura, who sale 4,876 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Oct 24. After this action, Carter Laura now owns 82,292 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $58,868 using the latest closing price.

Aranda Richard, the Chief Medical Officer of Gossamer Bio Inc., sale 4,757 shares at $12.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Aranda Richard is holding 205,430 shares at $57,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Equity return is now at value -480.20, with -76.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.