GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB)’s stock price has decreased by -9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. however, the company has experienced a -12.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for JOB is 109.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of JOB was 508.35K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for GEE Group Inc.’s (JOB) Stock

JOB’s stock has seen a -12.10% decrease for the week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month and a -36.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for GEE Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.98% for JOB stock, with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOB reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for JOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to JOB, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

JOB Trading at -17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5019. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw -5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.