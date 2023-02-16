Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has increased by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 14.04. However, the company has seen a 8.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTES is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GTES is $15.14, which is $0.58 above the current price. The public float for GTES is 281.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on February 16, 2023 was 570.12K shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Stock Experiences 13.64% Monthly Change

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has gone up by 8.53% for the week, with a 13.64% rise in the past month and a 22.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for GTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for GTES stock, with a simple moving average of 22.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTES reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GTES stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GTES, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

GTES Trading at 16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Neely Wilson S, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Aug 30. After this action, Neely Wilson S now owns 37,103 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $32,505 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 13,750,000 shares at $15.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Blackstone Inc is holding 268,295 shares at $208,175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.