Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) by analysts is $1.09, The public float for GAU is 202.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of GAU was 500.18K shares.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

GAU stock saw an increase of -4.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.06% and a quarterly increase of -0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for GAU stock, with a simple moving average of 17.35% for the last 200 days.

GAU Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAU fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5911. In addition, Galiano Gold Inc. saw 9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAU

Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -55.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.33.