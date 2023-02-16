Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 55 min ago that Ford CEO Jim Farley Grapples With Problems From the Auto Maker’s Past

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ford Motor Company (F) by analysts is $13.54, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.15% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of F was 58.84M shares.

Ford Motor Company’s (F) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, F stock has gone up by 0.62%, with a monthly gain of 9.38% and a quarterly plunge of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Ford Motor Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.57% for F stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to F, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

F Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from Rowley Stuart J., who sale 29,821 shares at the price of $13.97 back on Nov 16. After this action, Rowley Stuart J. now owns 224,978 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $416,617 using the latest closing price.

Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, the President, Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company, sale 25,892 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar is holding 511,605 shares at $321,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+15.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at -1.25. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.