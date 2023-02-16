Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 26.26. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) by analysts is $31.21, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 97.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FLYW was 826.22K shares.

The Volatility of Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) Stock: A -6.89% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a -6.89% decrease in the past week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month, and a 14.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of 13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FLYW Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.74. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Ellis Michael G, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Feb 13. After this action, Ellis Michael G now owns 105,246 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $170,482 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 4,166 shares at $26.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,027,642 shares at $109,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.