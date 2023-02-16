Eversource Energy (ES) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 78.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eversource Energy (ES) by analysts is $90.43, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for ES is 347.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ES was 1.53M shares.

Eversource Energy (ES) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

Eversource Energy (ES) has experienced a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month, and a 2.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $92 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ES reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for ES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to ES, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

ES Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.46. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C, who sale 1,943 shares at the price of $81.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, VAN FAASEN WILLIAM C now owns 18,841 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $157,538 using the latest closing price.

BUTLER GREGORY B, the Executive VP & General Counsel of Eversource Energy, sale 5,000 shares at $91.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BUTLER GREGORY B is holding 71,814 shares at $456,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+28.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +12.37. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.