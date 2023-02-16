Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB)’s stock price has increased by 12.37 compared to its previous closing price of 14.23. but the company has seen a 9.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) is above average at 9.08x.

The public float for EHAB is 48.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of EHAB on February 16, 2023 was 544.23K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Enhabit Inc.’s (EHAB) Stock

The stock of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has seen a 9.22% increase in the past week, with a 15.95% gain in the past month, and a 27.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for EHAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for EHAB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHAB stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for EHAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EHAB in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $18 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHAB reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EHAB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EHAB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EHAB Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB rose by +9.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Enhabit Inc. saw 21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Bolton Jeffrey, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Bolton Jeffrey now owns 15,597 shares of Enhabit Inc., valued at $12,690 using the latest closing price.

Bolton Jeffrey, the Director of Enhabit Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $12.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bolton Jeffrey is holding 14,597 shares at $25,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

+50.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc. stands at +10.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.