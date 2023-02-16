Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.30. but the company has seen a -1.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

The 36-month beta value for CRON is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRON is $3.23, The public float for CRON is 198.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on February 16, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cronos Group Inc.’s (CRON) Stock

The stock of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a -6.37% drop in the past month, and a -22.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for CRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of -19.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 109,588 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Dec 15. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,049,988 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $307,581 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 94,600 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 973,277 shares at $267,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.55 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -531.48. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.86.