Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 103.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that Prudential Suffers Big Loss on Rising Rates

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PRU is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRU is $103.00, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for PRU is 367.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PRU on February 16, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 0.67 Increase on Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) Stock

In the past week, PRU stock has gone down by -0.36%, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly plunge of -3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Prudential Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for PRU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $96 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

PRU Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.42. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw 4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $103.55 back on Dec 14. After this action, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L now owns 16,198 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $207,100 using the latest closing price.

KAPPLER ANN M, the EVP and General Counsel of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 3,609 shares at $108.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KAPPLER ANN M is holding 9,779 shares at $392,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.59. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.