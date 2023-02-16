Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is above average at 62.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.65, which is -$0.25 below the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 160.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESRT on February 16, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock Experiences 4.64% Monthly Change

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has seen a -0.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.64% gain in the past month and a 6.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.39% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESRT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ESRT Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.92 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at -1.05. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.