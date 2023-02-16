Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO)’s stock price has increased by 8.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for DPRO is 32.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPRO on February 16, 2023 was 691.79K shares.

Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) Stock: A 17.93% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has gone up by 11.36% for the week, with a 84.91% rise in the past month and a 255.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.82% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.93% for DPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 102.47% for the last 200 days.

DPRO Trading at 63.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares surge +47.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO rose by +11.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6935. In addition, Draganfly Inc. saw 161.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.20 for asset returns.