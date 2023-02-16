DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has increased by 5.82 compared to its previous closing price of 14.25. However, the company has experienced a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that Deutsche Telekom Sells Stake in Tower Business for $6.6 Billion

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is $21.61, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for DBRG is 152.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on February 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a 24.73% gain in the past month, and a 5.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.45% for DBRG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $18 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBRG reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DBRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DBRG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

DBRG Trading at 19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +26.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 37.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from Ganzi Marc C, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Sep 20. After this action, Ganzi Marc C now owns 386,423 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $487,040 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Liam, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 3,300 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Stewart Liam is holding 114,812 shares at $50,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.14 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at +30.03. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.