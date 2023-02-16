Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 43.35. but the company has seen a -2.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTK is $62.67, which is $19.8 above the current price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on February 16, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a -2.32% decrease in the past week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month, and a 8.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $58 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.30. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $43.74 back on Feb 09. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 156,589 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $306,180 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 4,000 shares at $43.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 152,589 shares at $174,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.54 for the present operating margin

+86.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -305.72. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.