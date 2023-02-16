Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 14.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is 10.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWK is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is $17.04, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for CWK is 162.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. On February 16, 2023, CWK’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) Stock

CWK’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.05% and a quarterly rise of 31.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Cushman & Wakefield plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.13% for CWK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CWK, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +9.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw 19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from MACKAY MICHELLE, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Jun 13. After this action, MACKAY MICHELLE now owns 50,760 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $51,240 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Nathaniel, the of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 15,231 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Robinson Nathaniel is holding 22,580 shares at $267,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.75 for the present operating margin

+18.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +2.66. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.