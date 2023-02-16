CubeSmart (CUBE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 45.35. However, the company has experienced a -2.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 40.52x. The 36-month beta value for CUBE is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUBE is $47.64, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on February 16, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a -2.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.96% gain in the past month and a 14.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CUBE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CUBE Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.32. In addition, CubeSmart saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.33 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +27.17. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.