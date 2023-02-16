CRH plc (CRH) Stock: A Value Analysis

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 47.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is 14.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRH is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CRH plc (CRH) is $52.08, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for CRH is 744.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On February 16, 2023, CRH’s average trading volume was 485.74K shares.

CRH plc’s (CRH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

CRH’s stock has risen by 2.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.29% and a quarterly rise of 22.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for CRH plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for CRH stock, with a simple moving average of 25.01% for the last 200 days.

CRH Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRH rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.61. In addition, CRH plc saw 21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+32.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRH plc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on CRH plc (CRH), the company’s capital structure generated 60.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.54. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.