Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 3.13. but the company has seen a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Credit Suisse’s Losses Deepen, Threatening Overhaul

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) by analysts is $3.58, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for CS is 3.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CS was 22.42M shares.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

CS stock saw a decrease of 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.30% for CS stock, with a simple moving average of -34.42% for the last 200 days.

CS Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -33.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.62. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 453.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.94. Total debt to assets is 38.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 374.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.