Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 23.09. however, the company has experienced a -5.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is above average at 22.19x. The 36-month beta value for CORT is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CORT is $31.60, which is $12.14 above than the current price. The public float for CORT is 95.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.13% of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on February 16, 2023 was 688.74K shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

CORT stock saw a decrease of -5.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.79% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.41. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 625 shares at the price of $25.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 56,462 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 186 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 21,143 shares at $4,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.01 for the present operating margin

+98.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +30.74. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.