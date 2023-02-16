Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has increased by 0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 55.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is above average at 17.04x. The 36-month beta value for CCEP is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CCEP is $59.11, which is $6.16 above than the current price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on February 16, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock Sees a0.39 Increase

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has gone up by 1.83% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a 9.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

ING Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $71.05 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.59. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +7.14. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.