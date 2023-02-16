Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE)’s stock price has increased by 3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 5.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/21 that DraftKings, Lordstown Motors, Torchlight Energy: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLNE is $13.05, which is $7.08 above the current price. The public float for CLNE is 176.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLNE on February 16, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

CLNE stock saw an increase of 4.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.53% and a quarterly increase of -17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for CLNE stock, with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

CLNE Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 11,286 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Jan 23. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 630,101 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $61,960 using the latest closing price.

Pratt Mitchell W, the COO AND SECRETARY of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 8,140 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Pratt Mitchell W is holding 854,313 shares at $45,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.33 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -35.94. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.