Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 299.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Cigna Raises Outlook as Sales Rise 2.2%

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CI is $354.00, which is $53.3 above the current price. The public float for CI is 293.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CI on February 16, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CI stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly decline of -5.21% and a quarterly plunge of -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Cigna Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $355 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $347, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CI, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CI Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.89. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,009 shares at the price of $327.95 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 4,319 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $986,802 using the latest closing price.

Sadler Jason D, the Pres., International Markets of Cigna Corporation, sale 16,667 shares at $333.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Sadler Jason D is holding 35,750 shares at $5,564,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.