Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): A Technical Analysis

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 77.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/07/21 that Bitcoin, Match, Spotify: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $84.07, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 151.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDAY on February 16, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has experienced a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.39% rise in the past month, and a 15.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for CDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for CDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 28.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $68 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CDAY, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

CDAY Trading at 13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.09. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 20.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Armstrong Christopher R, who sale 3,902 shares at the price of $77.50 back on Feb 09. After this action, Armstrong Christopher R now owns 96,575 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $302,405 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $72.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 176,643 shares at $437,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.63 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.