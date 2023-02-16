Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by analysts is $20.90, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 97.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.83% of that float. On February 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CPRX was 2.63M shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.73% decline in the past month and a -2.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for CPRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.45% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at -12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 5,918 shares at the price of $16.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 30,802 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,718 using the latest closing price.

Miller Steve, the Chief Operating Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Miller Steve is holding 553,791 shares at $346,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.20 for the present operating margin

+84.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +28.03. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.