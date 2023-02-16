Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has increased by 5.37 compared to its previous closing price of 39.49. However, the company has seen a 4.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSIQ is $41.89, which is $1.44 above the current price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on February 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Canadian Solar Inc.’s (CSIQ) Stock

CSIQ stock saw a decrease of 4.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 18.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.03. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 34.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +1.80. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.