Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 60.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is 7.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is $68.13, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.08B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On February 16, 2023, CNQ’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) Stock

CNQ’s stock has seen a 0.19% increase for the week, with a 1.69% rise in the past month and a -2.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.64% for CNQ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.87. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+34.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.50. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.